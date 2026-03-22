Shakira’s India concert postponed amid geopolitical tensions, organisers announce refund

Washington: Global pop icon Shakira was supposed to perform in India in April, but as per the latest update from the organisers, the concert has been postponed due to "geopolitical situation and regional tensions."

"Due to the prevailing geopolitical situation and regional tensions, the Feeding India Concert featuring Shakira has been postponed until further. The well-being of our fans, the artist, and the production team remains our foremost priority. All ticket holders will receive a full refund, automatically processed to your original mode of payment," a post on District Updates' Instagram handle read.

"We're working with the artist team to find a new date and will share updates as soon as we have them. Feeding India Concert has always stood for something greater - and that commitment remains unchanged," the organisers said.

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Shakira's performance was scheduled in Mumbai at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse on April 10 and Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi on April 15.

The development comes amid the escalating tensions and conflict that began in West Asia on February 28 with the killing of 86-year-old Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in joint military strikes by the US and Israel, after which Iran, in its retaliation, targeted Israeli and US assets in several Gulf countries and Israel, causing disruption in the waterways and affecting international energy markets and global economic stability.

Due to the conflict in the region, Iran has virtually closed the Strait of Hormuz, a critical transit route for global energy supply.

Following the death of Ali Khamenei, Mojtaba Khamenei, son of the former leader, was appointed as the new Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic.