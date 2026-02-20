Advertisement
NewsEntertainmentPeopleShakira to perform in Mumbai and Delhi after 20 Years; Check dates, venues and details
SHAKIRA INDIA TOUR

Shakira to perform in Mumbai and Delhi after 20 Years; Check dates, venues and details

Global pop icon Shakira is set to return to India for the first time in nearly two decades, headlining the third edition of the Feeding India Concert in April 2026.

|Last Updated: Feb 20, 2026, 02:31 PM IST|Source: ANI
Shakira to perform in Mumbai and Delhi after 20 Years; Check dates, venues and details

Mumbai: Global pop icon and multiple Grammy Award winner Singer Shakira is set to return in India to headline shows in Mumbai and Delhi on April 10 and 15 respectively.
 
Feeding India, a not-for-profit along with District by Zomato announced the third edition of the Feeding India Concert 2026 with Shakira as one of the performers in the event.
 
After years of anticipation, the Colombian superstar returns to India where fans have eagerly awaited the opportunity to experience her electrifying live performances.
 
Shakira's upcoming performance in India is not only about entertainment but also about amplifing national dialogue around hunger and malnutrition. The singer will perform in Mumbai at Mahalaxmi Racecourse and Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi.
 
"Performing in India has always been special to me, and I'm excited to connect with my fans across Mumbai and Delhi. The Feeding India Concert is about more than music; it's about standing together to ensure every child has access to the nutrition they need to thrive," said Shakira as quoted in a press note.
 
Shakira, whose chart-topping anthems including 'Hips Don't Lie', 'Whenever, Wherever', and the World Cup phenomenon 'Waka Waka' have made her one of the best-selling music artists of all time, brings more than just star power to the stage.
 
Through her Barefoot Foundation, the Colombian superstar has championed education and child welfare for vulnerable communities worldwide, a mission that aligns with the Feeding India Concert's vision of a hunger and malnutrition-free nation.
 
According to press note, the Feeding India Concert is a community-driven initiative designed to accelerate progress toward the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal of Zero Hunger by 2030.
 
The shows are presented by HSBC India, produced and exclusively ticketed by District by Zomato.
 

 

