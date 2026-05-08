Shakti Kapoor death hoax: Veteran actor releases video, says 'I am healthy, happy'

New Delhi: Veteran Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor recently was subject to a fake death hoax on social media, which left many of his worried. The actor reacted to the false news and released a video on his Instagram handle, assuring his well-wishers about his good health and also informed about taking legal action against miscreants.

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Shakti Kapoor death news: Fact Check

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In a video shared on Instagram, Shakti Kapoor said: “Hello everyone, my death news is all fake. I am healthy, happy. please ignore it. I am going to complaint about it. But, this is not good. That's not good.”

Adding more, he said, "I am going to file a cyber complaint about it because this is not good."

Many reacted to his video message and thronged the comments section, and expressed relief.

Who is Shakti Kapoor?

Veteran Bollywood star Shakti Kapoor is known for his performances as a villain and simultaneously in comic roles. He has featured in over 700 films over many decades. He studied at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) and eventually his Bollywood journey kickstarted with Khel Khilari Ka (starring Dharmendra and Hema Malini) in 1977.

He did movies like Qurbani, Rocky, Himmatwala, Hero and Raja Babu among many others.

Shakti Kapoor is married to Shivangi Kapoor, elder sister of actresses Padmini Kolhapure and Tejaswini Kolhapure. The couple has 2 children - a son Siddhanth Kapoor and a daughter Shraddha Kapoor ( both are actors).

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When Shakti Kapoor reacted to Shraddha Kapoor's fee

In a 2025 interview, on The Powerful Humans podcast on YouTube, Shakti Kapoor opened up about his bond with Shraddha and responded to ongoing speculation surrounding her career choices.

When asked about suggestions that Shraddha has done fewer films than her peers, Shakti clarified that this is entirely by choice. “Woh picturein hi kam karti hai. Best karti hai. Par paisa zyada leti hai. In sabse zyada paisa leti hai. She does just one or two films a year,” he said.

Speaking about Shraddha’s personality, Shakti Kapoor described her as strong-willed and principled. “Bahut ziddi hai… She is very stubborn and does what her heart says. She has certain ethics and follows them strictly,” he shared.

He added that they share a close relationship, often discussing films, planning holidays, and occasionally arguing like any father-daughter duo. “I am very proud of her. Her performances are outstanding. She is a very fine actor,” he said.