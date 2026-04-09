Shaktimaan actor Mukesh Khanna calls out Samay Raina, says 'tu sirf gadhe par baithne ke layak...'

New Delhi: Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna in his recent post slammed controversial comedian Samay Raina after he called out the Shaktimaan star in his latest ‘Still Alive’ show. For the unversed, Samay accused Mukesh Khanna of seeking limelight during India’s Got Latent controversy.

Khanna responded in a rather strong-worded post, calling Samay ‘kutte ki dum’. The Shaktimaan actor dropped an edited picture on his social media handle where the comedian can be seen sitting on a donkey. The caption on the photo read: "Samay Raina tu sirf gadhe par baithne ke layak hai voh bhi muhh kala karke."

He further wrote: "कुत्ते की दुम टेढ़ी रहती है।

उसे लाख शीशियों में रखो।

बाहर निकालो।

फिर टेढ़ी की टेढ़ी !!

समय रैना की भी एक दुम है।

कितना भी मारो। सीधा करो। वो वापस टेढ़ी हो जाती है।

क्योंकि वो सीधा सादा प्राणी नहीं है।

वो रोस्टेड प्राणी है।

गंदगी की आग में जलाया हुआ।पकाया हुआ।

पूरे देश ने लताड़ा।मारा।

फिर आ गया बेशर्मों की तरह।

और मार खाने।

अब एक ही चीज़ बाक़ी है।

उसका मुंह काला कर गधे पर बिठा कर देश भर के शहरों में, गालियों में उसकी परेड करनी चाहिए।

जहाँ बच्चे उसको अंडे, टमाटर मारें।

क्योंकि उसने उनके सुपर हीरो शक्तिमान का अपमान किया है !!!"

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What Samay Raina said about Mukesh Khanna

Recently, Samay Raina opened up on his India’s Got Latent controversy during the ‘Still Alive’ show where he alleged that several 'irrelevant people' tried to take advantage of the situation and hogged attention. The comedian recalled how Shaktimaan actor Mukesh Khanna spoke about him and Ranveer Allahbadia.

Samay recalled: "Shaktimaan aa gaya tha yaar. Shaktiaman se kaise ladenge," he said jokingly. He mentioned on his show how when the TV series Shaktimaan was on air, many children allegedly jumped off buildings trying to follow the titular superhero character.

"Tune bacche maare hai, tu kya moral high ground lekar baitha hai?" the comedian slammed Shaktimaan actor.

What is India's Got Latent controversy?

Samay Raina's show India's Got Latent came under scrutiny after controversial remarks by Ranveer Allahbadia during an episode went viral, drawing widespread criticism on social media. The podcaster later issued a public apology, acknowledging that his comments were not only inappropriate but lacked humour. Earlier in 2025, the Supreme Court also reprimanded Raina for insensitive remarks about persons with disabilities, directing him and four other comedians--Vipul Goyal, Balraj Paramjeet Singh Ghai, Nishant Jagdish Tanwar, and Sonali Thakkar (aka Sonali Aditya Desai) --to issue unconditional apologies. Raina apologised on October 26 through his social media handle.