Shaktimaan Returns: Mukesh Khanna 'Glad' As 'Superhero' Show Back In New Avatar

Mumbai: The beloved superhero show "Shaktimaan," has returned in a brand-new avatar. Pocket FM has brought back the show in an exclusive 40-episode audio series titled "Shaktimaan Returns", featuring Mukesh Khanna.

Speaking about the revival of "Shaktimaan", Mukesh Khanna said that the show was created to inspire truth, selflessness, and courage in young minds.

"These values are timeless. When Pocket FM approached me, I was curious to see how those ideals would come alive through audio. But the way they’ve reimagined it, with a fresh storyline while preserving the soul of Shaktimaan, truly moved me. I doubt if any other production house could have done such justice to the character."

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

He added that he is glad to see that the essence of "Shaktimaan" has been kept alive. The veteran actor said that the show speaks to a new generation in a new voice.

Celebrating Shaktimaan's comeback, the makers have also dropped a hilarious brand film featuring 90s Bollywood baddies — Gulshan Grover, Ranjeet, Shehzad Khan, Shahbaz Khan, and Surendra Pal. They are all seen in a panic mode after learning that Shaktimaan is back.

Created by Mukesh Khanna, “Shaktimaan” aired on DD National from 13 September 1997 to 27 March 2005.

He was seen as both Shaktimaan and his alter ego "Pandit Gangadhar Vidhyadhar Mayadhar Omkarnath Shastri", a photographer for the newspaper "Aaj Ki Aawaz".

Shaktimaan was shown as a human who has successfully gained superhuman powers through meditation, aligning himself with the five elements of nature: Space, Earth, Air, Fire, and Water.

Actress Kitu Gidwani, who was later replaced by Vaishnavi Mahant, played the role of Geeta Vishwas, a reporter who has fallen in love with Shaktimaan. The primary cast of the drama also included Surendra Pal, who essayed the role of Tamraj Kilvish.