New Delhi: The Shaktimaan star Mukesh Khanna has played some iconic roles in the past. He is known for speaking his mind and often his statements go viral on social media. Recently, he shared his views on Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming 2-part mythological epic 'Ramayana' featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama. Khanna feels unsure about the Kapoor blue-eyed boy fitting in the bill and he explains why.

Mukesh Khanna On Ranbir As Lord Rama

In an interview with Galatta India, Mukesh Khanna stated, “Ched chaad karoge toh phasoge. Aap Ram ko yodha bata rahe ho, vo Maryada Purushottam the. They’re showing Lord Ram climbing trees and shooting arrows. Krishna or Arjuna can do that, but Rama wouldn’t do it. If Rama proclaimed himself as a warrior, he would never ask monkeys to help him. He was enough, one man against Ravana."

On Ranbir Kapoor’s ability to play the role of Maryada Purushottam Ram, he said, "From what I can see, I don’t know if Ranbir Kapoor can pull off the Maryada Purushottam image of Rama. He’s a good actor, but he has an image chasing him — and that’s Animal. I don’t have an objection to it. He could do it. But I think agar aapne Rama ko Yodha Rama bataya, toh log accept nahi kar paayenge. Iske upar gadbad ho sakti hai. Ram humbly accepted his 14-year exile, ate Shabri’s berries, and did not engage in bow and arrow combat."

He also shared how he made a video to explain his objection to the portrayal of Ram in Ramayana: The Introduction first look and wanted to put up on social media. However, his team informed him that the scenes were AI-generated.

He also shared that he was approached by a publication to comment on Ranbir's past admission of eating beef, to which he said, "I will not comment on this. He may have eaten beef, but he might have given it up. Let it go."

Ramayana vs Adipurush

On Adipurush's debacle and massive budget, Mukesh Khanna said, "There can be no bigger subject than the Ramayana. But I have seen how ‘Adipurush’ was poorly executed. If the same attitude is applied, today’s Hindus will not forgive you. The Ramayana cannot be made with a budget of 1,000 crores; it requires substance. Just like ‘Shaktimaan‘ is not made with stars but with content, even with a new actor."

Ramayana Release

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari, the mythological adaptation stars Ranbir Kapoor and promises to be a cinematic spectacle. Based on the ancient Indian epic, the film features a stellar ensemble cast including Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey, Kajal Aggarwal, and Lara Dutta. The two-part epic tale will release on Diwali 2026 and 2027.