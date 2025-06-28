Shalini Pandey Pens Heartfelt Tribute To Manali After Wrapping 'Rahu Ketu' Shoot

New Delhi: Actress Shalini Pandey, known for her breakthrough in Arjun Reddy and notable roles in Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Maharaj, and Dabba Cartel, has taken to social media to share a deeply personal reflection following the completion of her Rahu Ketu shoot in Manali.

In an Instagram post accompanied by scenic photographs, Pandey described her time in the mountains as a transformative journey of quiet introspection and unexpected connections. “A little love letter to Manali,” she wrote, crediting local cafés, pottery hobbies, stray dogs, and the kindness of strangers for grounding her. She added special mention of Manali Strays, urging followers to support the animal rescue centre that touched her heart.

She continued the post with, "I spent a month here, shooting for a project, living in the lap of the mountains, and trying to settle into a rhythm far away from home.

I missed AJ and BIR terribly(My baby dogs). Every single day.

There were moments the silence felt heavy… and yet, slowly, Manali started holding me.

In the unspoken kindness of strangers. In the love of Himachali dogs who’d just come sit next to me. In the stillness of early mornings and the scent of pine.

Avir, a small hole in the wall café, became my safe space.

Nutella toast, Maggi, and ginger lemon tea, all made by Gautam with such intention and warmth.

Pottery, something I’ve always felt deeply connected to, became a routine on my days off. I found calm in clay, and a kind soul in Sam who made the space feel like mine.

And then there was Manali Strays, the rescue center doing truly incredible work with animals. I spent time understanding what they do, and I left with a full heart. If you’re reading this, please do support them. They’re genuinely changing lives.

I went to Manali for work, as an actor, as part of a crew, but I’m returning with so much more.

Moments that grounded me. Places that felt like gentle reminders of who I am.

And the quiet, generous love of a town that never asked for anything but gave me everything.

Leaving this little note here, for memory, for gratitude, and for all the magic Manali tucked into my days.

Sharing below the people and places who made it what it was. They deserve every bit of love.

@__avir @samspotterystudio @manalistrays

P.S. A quiet part of my heart will always belong to Himachal

It’s where I found BIR my little one my mountain soul

The hills didn’t just hold me… they gave me a piece of forever"

Pandey expressed gratitude for the companionship of Himachali dogs, the comfort of simple meals—Nutella toast, Maggi, and ginger lemon tea and creative outlet through pottery.

With Rahu Ketu now wrapped, Shalini is set to feature in the upcoming film Bandwaale alongside Zahan Kapoor, continuing her trajectory as an actress driven by authenticity and emotional depth.