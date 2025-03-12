Advertisement
Shalini Pandey Tops IMDb's 'Popular Indian Celebrities List' After 'Dabba Cartel' Success

The talented actress captivated the fans and the audiences with her compelling portrayal of Raji in Dabba Cartel.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 12, 2025, 09:03 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Shalini Pandey, who recently impressed audiences with her powerful performance in Dabba Cartel, has achieved a remarkable milestone by topping IMDb's prestigious No.1 Popular Indian Celebrities list. 

The talented actress captivated the fans and the audiences with her compelling portrayal of Raji in Dabba Cartel, earning widespread praise for her acting and screen presence. Known for her versatility, Shalini has consistently proven her mettle by delivering impactful performances across diverse roles in the films like 'Arjun Reddy', 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' 'Maharaj' and now 'Dabba Cartel'

With this milestone, Shalini Pandey continues to shine as a rising star in the industry and a talent to watch out for in Indian Cinema. After 'Dabba Cartel', she will be seen in 'Bandwaale' and in an exciting film with Dhanush.

