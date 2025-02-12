Shalini Passi Gets Trolled For Endorsing The Artificial Food Brand That She Would Never Consume

Mumbai: Shalini Passi, who gained popularity for her authenticity in Bollywood Wives Vs Fabulous Lives, is now facing criticism from netizens for endorsing a food brand that contradicts her previously stated beliefs. A viral video shows her preparing pasta using an artificial sauce, which has sparked a wave of scepticism online.

Shalini has often promoted an organic lifestyle and healthy eating habits, making her recent endorsement seem questionable to many. Social media users are accusing her of hypocrisy, claiming that she would never actually consume the product she is promoting.

One user commented, “She’s always preaching about organic living, and now she’s making pasta with this? No way she eats this in real life!” Another wrote, “Celebs will endorse anything for money, even if it goes against everything they claim to believe in.”

Shalini became a fan favourite on Bollywood Wives Vs Fabulous Lives due to her unfiltered personality and commitment to healthy living. Her endorsement of an artificial food product has, therefore, left many fans disappointed.

While Shalini has yet to respond to the backlash, the debate continues online, with some defending her right to endorse products while others believe it damages her credibility.