Shalini Passi Looks Much Old In Her Latest Picture; Netizens Say, 'Sab Makeup Ka Kamaal Hai'

Mumbai: Social media personality Shalini Passi, who gained popularity after her appearance on Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives, is once again making headlines. This time, however, it’s not for her extravagant lifestyle or fashion choices but for her no-makeup look, which has left the internet divided.

The buzz started when Bigg Boss 18 contestant Digvijay Singh Rathee shared a selfie with Shalini from their flight to Delhi. While Digvijay looked effortlessly stylish in a casual white t-shirt and blue jacket, Shalini appeared in a makeup-free, natural avatar, looking visibly tired. As soon as the photo surfaced online, netizens had mixed reactions—some admired her for embracing her real self, while others were quick to comment on how different she looked compared to her social media posts.

One user remarked, “Makeup really is a game-changer,” while another praised her confidence, saying, “It’s refreshing to see a celebrity without filters and glam!” The debate over natural beauty versus curated social media personas continues, with opinions flooding in from both sides.

However, Shalini isn’t one to be fazed by online chatter. In one of her interview and on her show, she spoke about the secret behind her glowing skin, emphasising that a stress-free mind is her ultimate beauty hack. “I don’t hold grudges or let jealousy and negativity consume me because it directly affects my skin, sleep, and health. Inner peace is my skincare mantra,” she shared.

While the internet continues to debate over her look, one thing is clear, Shalini Passi is comfortable in her own skin, with or without makeup. And that confidence is what truly makes a statement.