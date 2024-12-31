Shalini Passi Reveals This One Condition For Her Marriage At 20; Reflects On Becoming A Mother At 21

Mumbai: Shalini Passi, who gained fame through Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives, has captured fans’ hearts with her glamorous persona and unapologetic attitude. Beyond the glitz, her love story with her husband Sanjay Passi stands out as a tale of values, bold choices, and defying societal norms. Married at just 20, Shalini has embraced life’s milestones with grace and determination.

During a candid conversation with Mojo Story, Shalini revealed that she was open to an arranged marriage but had a strict condition before saying yes to any proposal. She insisted that her future husband abstain from drinking, smoking, and gambling.

“I told my parents that I don’t want the person to drink, smoke, or gamble. I was brought up by my grandparents, who were extremely against these habits. They didn’t even allow a pack of cards at home. I grew up with those values, and I wanted the same for my marriage,” Shalini explained.

Her parents were initially skeptical about finding a match who would meet her standards. Shalini recalled, “When I told this to my mother, she said, ‘Sure, good luck.’” However, fate intervened, and she met Sanjay Passi, a businessman who aligned perfectly with her principles.

Despite her parents’ doubts, Sanjay turned out to be exactly what Shalini had envisioned. She shared, “My father didn’t believe it when Sanjay’s family said he doesn’t drink or smoke. He thought they were lying!”

Shalini and Sanjay’s shared values became the foundation of their relationship. As she revealed on Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives, their alignment of principles was one of the reasons she fell for him.



Shalini’s journey into motherhood came early, as she had her son, Robin Passi, at the age of 21. Reflecting on this life-changing milestone, she said, “It was a very good move by the universe because I had so much energy and enthusiasm back then.”

She emphasised the benefits of becoming a mother at a young age; 'What happens with women is that later in life, energy and recovery get extremely different. Because I was young, I used to get more excited than my son when I took him to a toy store. It felt like I was living my life in reverse.”

From navigating societal expectations to embracing the joys of early motherhood, Shalini Passi’s story reflects her ability to blend tradition with a modern outlook. Her relationship with Sanjay and her role as a mother showcases her dedication to living life on her terms while staying true to her values.