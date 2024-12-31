Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2837984https://zeenews.india.com/people/shalini-passi-reveals-this-one-condition-for-her-marriage-at-20-reflects-on-becoming-a-mother-at-21-2837984.html
NewsLifestylePeople
SHALINI PASSI

Shalini Passi Reveals This One Condition For Her Marriage At 20; Reflects On Becoming A Mother At 21

Shalini Passi Says She Has This One Condition In Her Marriage Who Embraced Motherhood At The Age Of 21.

Written By Manisha Kapildev Mandal|Last Updated: Dec 31, 2024, 12:15 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Shalini Passi Reveals This One Condition For Her Marriage At 20; Reflects On Becoming A Mother At 21 Instagram

Mumbai: Shalini Passi, who gained fame through Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives, has captured fans’ hearts with her glamorous persona and unapologetic attitude. Beyond the glitz, her love story with her husband Sanjay Passi stands out as a tale of values, bold choices, and defying societal norms. Married at just 20, Shalini has embraced life’s milestones with grace and determination.

During a candid conversation with Mojo Story, Shalini revealed that she was open to an arranged marriage but had a strict condition before saying yes to any proposal. She insisted that her future husband abstain from drinking, smoking, and gambling.

 

 

“I told my parents that I don’t want the person to drink, smoke, or gamble. I was brought up by my grandparents, who were extremely against these habits. They didn’t even allow a pack of cards at home. I grew up with those values, and I wanted the same for my marriage,” Shalini explained.

Her parents were initially skeptical about finding a match who would meet her standards. Shalini recalled, “When I told this to my mother, she said, ‘Sure, good luck.’” However, fate intervened, and she met Sanjay Passi, a businessman who aligned perfectly with her principles.

Despite her parents’ doubts, Sanjay turned out to be exactly what Shalini had envisioned. She shared, “My father didn’t believe it when Sanjay’s family said he doesn’t drink or smoke. He thought they were lying!”

Shalini and Sanjay’s shared values became the foundation of their relationship. As she revealed on Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives, their alignment of principles was one of the reasons she fell for him.


Shalini’s journey into motherhood came early, as she had her son, Robin Passi, at the age of 21. Reflecting on this life-changing milestone, she said, “It was a very good move by the universe because I had so much energy and enthusiasm back then.”

She emphasised the benefits of becoming a mother at a young age; 'What happens with women is that later in life, energy and recovery get extremely different. Because I was young, I used to get more excited than my son when I took him to a toy store. It felt like I was living my life in reverse.”

From navigating societal expectations to embracing the joys of early motherhood, Shalini Passi’s story reflects her ability to blend tradition with a modern outlook. Her relationship with Sanjay and her role as a mother showcases her dedication to living life on her terms while staying true to her values.

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK