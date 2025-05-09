Advertisement
RUPALI GANGULY

'Shameful'! Anupamaa Actress Rupali Ganguly Angered By Pakistani Star Fawad Khan's Remark On Operation Sindoor

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 09, 2025, 01:30 PM IST|Source: Bureau
'Shameful'! Anupamaa Actress Rupali Ganguly Angered By Pakistani Star Fawad Khan's Remark On Operation Sindoor Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Popular television actress Rupali Ganguly has strongly reacted to the comments made by Pakistani actor Fawad Khan over India's Operation Sindoor. Rupali took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to slam the actor for his remarks. 

She reposted an image of Fawad’s remarks on the operation and criticised him, writing: “You working in Indian films was also 'shameful' for us” #OperationSindoor, #IndianArmy and #IndianAirForce to her post."

Meanwhile, Fawad Khan was set to make his Bollywood comeback with Abir Gulaal co-starring Vaani Kapoor. But the film faced a ban after the Pahalgam terror attack in April 22, killing innocent 26 tourists. The film was scheduled to be released in theatres on May 9.

Explosions were heard as Indian air defence intercepted Pakistani drones in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistani drones were intercepted by Indian air defence in Jaisalmer. Explosions were heard and flashes seen in the sky on May 8, 2025.

A complete blackout has been enforced in Bikaner in Rajasthan and in Jalandhar in Punjab. Blackouts have also been enforced in Kishtwar, Akhnoor, Samba, Jammu, and Amritsar, Jalandhar.

Following India’s missile strikes, Pakistan has reportedly imposed Lockdown in the country and curfews in several regions.

NEWS ON ONE CLICK