‘Shameful, Not Tribute’: Influencer Sonam Chhabra Faces Backlash Over Cannes Dress Referencing Terror Attacks In India

New Delhi: Influencer Sonam Chhabra was one of the many Indian celebrities who attended the prestigious Cannes 2025 this year. The social media influencer grabbed eyeballs with her outfit which paid a tribute to the Indian Army. The actress's outfit included a long cape with the names of the brutal terror attacks in India — from Mumbai, Uri to Pulwama and Pahalgam.

The outfit featured a strapless, silver bodice with wings as breastplates, a long plain white draped skirt with a knot detailing in the front. She opted for chunky silver jewelry and a tiara to accessorise her outfit.

The long white drape read, “Mumbai 2008, Uri 2016, Pulwama 2019 and Pahalgam 2025” and the word "Unbroken" was printed on the drape to highlight India's unshakable resilience.

Sharing the dramatic look on her social media, the actress revealed the outfit's name is "Phoenix Rising."

The post read: "Returned to the Cannes Red Carpet for the second time wearing this outfit I’d call 'Phoenix Rising' — a symbol of strength and rising from the ashes!

I was invited for the world premiere of 'Die My Love' — starring Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson — that got a six-minute standing ovation."

The actor's appearance has since gone viral on social media. Netizens have lashed out at the influencer for the gesture, calling it "shameful."

A user wrote: "Seriously, this is shameful, not tribute."

Another stated: "It's not respectful at all. Naam pairo mein aa rahe hain."

A third said: "This is not tribute... this is actually an insult to our brave soldiers."

"Hideous outfit," another person said.

Sonam Chhabra attended the Cannes Film Festival for the premiere of the film Die, My Love.

The movie stars Robert Pattinson and Jennifer Lawrence in the lead roles. The movie received a six-minute standing ovation at the film festival.

This was her second appearance at the prestigious film festival.