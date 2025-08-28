Shamita Shetty Addresses Her Break-Up With Former Bigg Boss Co-Contestant Raqesh Bapat, Calls It 'An Erased Chapter'

New Delhi: Back in 2021 inside the Bigg Boss OTT Season 1 house, love blossomed between Shamita Shetty and actor Raqesh Bapat. They continued to date for sometime even after the show ended but this beautiful-looking couple soon parted ways and in 2022 the actress even issued a statement on her relationship status. Cut to 2025, Shamita was quizzed about her affair and she opened up about them being two different people.

Shamita Shetty On Raqesh Bapat

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Shamita Shetty said, "Please understand, when you’re locked up inside a house for so long, I think it is only natural for you to form such relationships. Because you look for support… in your weak moments, you look for that closeness, which is very natural. However, it wouldn’t have happened in the outer world because we are both completely different people. It is a chapter that is erased in my life."

Shamita Shetty On Being 'Independent'

Adding more about her life as an independent woman, she said, "I think that’s natural. Over time, you kinda get used to your ways and you kinda know what works for you and what doesn’t… You don’t wanna compromise it. As an independent working woman, I am not willing to compromise my peace just because you’re lonely sometimes. I think a lot of people get into relationships when they’re lonely. For me, to reach a stage where I became happy on my own… in my own space, it took me a while."

She clarified that often relationships leave people 'drained out'." So, till I don’t find someone that I know respects my soul, I will not take it further," she said.