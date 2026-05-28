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NewsEntertainmentPeopleShamita Shetty calls out 'patriarchal, cave-man like' critics, hits back at haters for targeting her age, marital status
SHAMITA SHETTY

Shamita Shetty calls out 'patriarchal, cave-man like' critics, hits back at haters for targeting her age, marital status

Shamita Shetty made her Bollywood debut in 2000 with Aditya Chopra's directorial 'Mohabbatein.' 

|Last Updated: May 28, 2026, 09:36 AM IST|Source: ANI
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Shamita Shetty calls out 'patriarchal, cave-man like' critics, hits back at haters for targeting her age, marital statusPic Courtesy: Movie Still

Mumbai: Actor Shamita Shetty has given a befitting response to social media critics of her age and marital status. In a candid and unapologetic Instagram story, Shamita called out the regressive mindset behind such comments, urging critics to stop policing women's personal choices.

ALSO READ: Shamita Shetty feeds cows at Tirupati temple, sister Shilpa Shetty says 'you are blessed'

Addressing comments on her changing appearance with age, Shamita wrote, "Yes I will look different. Things change with time it's the natural way of life.. nothing stays forever including physical appearance! BUT For my age I'm healthy, fit and happy with a grateful heart for all that the almighty has given me.. and that's all that matters to me."

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She also responded sharply to remarks on not getting married "on time".

Slamming what she described as "patriarchal, cave-man like, male-centric thought process", Shamita added, "Aapne shaadi karke kya ukhaad liya hai bhai? (What have you achieved after getting married?) Most importantly why the hell do u follow us single women to age shame us and inflict us with your patriarchal, cave-man like.. male centric thought process! Pl do me a favour n unfollow me pronto!"

ALSO READ: Shamita Shetty Addresses Her Break-Up With Former Bigg Boss Co-Contestant Raqesh Bapat, Calls It 'An Erased Chapter'

Shamita Shetty made her Bollywood debut in 2000 with Aditya Chopra's directorial 'Mohabbatein.' Her career was off to a great start, with her earning the IIFA Award for Star Debut of the Year (Female) after 'Mohabbatein'.

However, her fame slowly faded away. Even though she starred in a few films like 'Fareb' and 'Zeher', she could not gain enough prominence.

In the last couple of years, Shamita garnered a new fan base with her stints on reality shows such as Khatron Ke Khiladi, Bigg Boss OTT 1, and Bigg Boss 15. 

 

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