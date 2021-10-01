Shamita Shetty reveals why she 'lashed out' on Raqesh Bapat during Bigg Boss OTT

New Delhi: Bigg Boss OTT fame duo Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat have been trending on the internet ever since the two stepped out on a romantic date together. Although Shamita and Raqesh shared many sweet moments together which made fans gush over them, they had their low moments too.

They were often seen arguing and fighting on the show. Shamita had often lashed out at Raqesh for not standing up for her and agreed that he was 'spineless' - a term that emotionally affected Raqesh during the show.

Now, the actress has revealed why she tended to lose her cool on him so often during the six-week reality show.

She told Bollywood Bubble, "There were certain moments when I did not speak to him nicely, which is actually a fact. A lot of people, my family also told me that. But see, you have to understand, I'm not condoning what I did, but I think that's my defence mechanism, and it naturally comes out. I've been single for a very long time, I'm used to taking care of myself, protecting myself. And in that house, I felt targeted and attacked a lot, because of the person I am, with a strong voice."

"I went into defence mode. I, too, did not like the way I spoke to him sometimes. I watched one or two episodes, especially the fights, that one week that was very difficult for us. It was so unpleasant. Even the video they showed me in the house. It didn't make me feel very nice about myself. That is definitely not something I would want to get back to with him," she added.

During the show, the duo often admitted to having romantic feelings for each other. Both Raqesh and Shamita have maintained their relationship as just friends for now and yet to make things official.

On the work front, Shamita is all set to enter the Bigg Boss 15 house. She will be seen along with her fellow contestants from Bigg Boss OTT Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat. This was announced during the press conference of the Salman Khan hosted the show.