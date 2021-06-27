हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Shamita Shetty

Shamita Shetty shares glimpse of when she discovered 'love for dancing'

Actress Shamita Shetty shared a video on social media on Sunday and tagged it as the moment she discovered her love for dancing.

Pic courtesy: Instagram/Shamita Shetty
Pic courtesy: Instagram/Shamita Shetty

Mumbai: Actress Shamita Shetty shared a video on social media on Sunday and tagged it as the moment she discovered her love for dancing.

Shamita posted a snippet from the song "Rhythms of Mohabbatein" from her debut film "Mohabbatein" in 2000. The song also features actor Uday Chopra.

"Throwback when I discovered my love for dancin!... #mohabbatein #dance #dancevideo#dancelife #dancer," she wrote as the caption.

"Mohabbatein", a romantic drama film, was directed by Aditya Chopra. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Jugal Hansraj, Kim Sharma, Jimmy Shergill, and Preeti Jhangiani.

The film narrates the story of Narayan, the strict principal of Gurukul college whose daughter Megha, commits suicide after he opposes her relationship with Raj, a music teacher at the college.

The actress will soon be seen in the upcoming film "The Tenant".

Tags:
Shamita ShettyShamita Shetty InstagramShamita Shetty dance videoShamita Shetty debut
