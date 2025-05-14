Shanaya Kapoor Farewell As She Cuts A Cake Celebrating On The Sets Of 'JC'

Mumbai: Shanaya Kapoor marked a special milestone as she wrapped up the shoot for her upcoming period comedy “JC.” The young actress celebrated the occasion with a cheerful cake-cutting ceremony on set, surrounded by the cast and crew who joined in the festivities.

Shanaya took to her Instagram stories to share a glimpse of the celebrations and shared a picture of a cake, writing, “wrap for.” Director Shujaat Saudagar also penned a heartfelt note for Shanaya on the cake display, writing, “Will miss you Dee, keep shining,” highlighting the bond the two built during the shoot.

To celebrate the wrap, the team brought out a special cake that read “Wrap up for Diana,” revealing Shanaya’s character name in the film. Both the director and Kapoor shared glimpses of the moment on social media, highlighting the warm bond and collaborative spirit that shaped the making of “JC.”

"JC," directed by Sujaat Saudagar, pairs Shanaya opposite ‘Munjya’ fame actor Abhay Verma. The upcoming period comedy is set in the 80s’ Goa. Interestingly, Shanaya Kapoor may not have made her official acting debut yet, but she already has an impressive lineup of films underway.

“JC” marks her third project, following her roles in “Vrushabha” alongside Malayalam superstar Mohanlal and the romantic musical “Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyaan” opposite Vikrant Massey. In addition, Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter, Shanaya, is set to headline the survival thriller “Tu Yaa Main,” which was announced recently.

She will be seen alongside Adarsh Gourav in this gripping thriller, directed by Bejoy Nambiar. Backed by producers Aanand L. Rai and Himanshu Sharma, the film is set to hit theatres on Valentine’s Day 2026.

The teaser featured Shanaya and Adarsh engaging in a conversation about a potential content collaboration while surrounded by the serene backwaters. However, the moment took a dramatic turn when a crocodile suddenly lunged at Adarsh.

Shanaya shared the teaser on her Instagram with the caption, “Love. Terror. And a collab gone very, very wrong. Who’s more excited for this one #TuYaaMain? #LikeShareSurvive #Valentines2026.”