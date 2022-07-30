New Delhi: After Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor, another sister of the Kapoor khandaan - Shanaya is all set to make her big screen debut soon. The stunner, who has been training hard in dance and acting skills years ahead of her launch, recently jetted off to a cool Ibiza, Spain vacay with her friends.

Shanaya Kapoor has been on a photo-sharing spree from her exquisite Ibiza holiday and no we are not complaining, as the posts are breathtaking. But sadly, some trolls shared hate comments on her timeline where she is seen wearing a sexy bikini set with a skirt.

One user body-shamed her and wrote: Time pe khana khaliya karo zabardast lagogi,dekho apni halath ek dum ostrich lag rahi ho

The gorgeous Shanaya Kapoor can be seen exploring the city and its stunning places with her bunch of cool gang.

A few days back, filmmaker Karan Johar updated fans about Shanaya Kapoor's debut film Bedhadak, co-starring Lakshya Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada. Karan Johar said, "Shanaya Kapoor, Gurfateh Pirzada and Lakshya Lalwani all set to storm the screens next year! Shooting commences first half of next year."