Shanaya Kapoor ONLY Indian Celeb Spotted At AMIRI Autumn-Winter Fashion Show In Paris - PICS

New Delhi: Gen-Z star Shanaya Kapoor is all set to make her Bollywood debut with 'Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan', a romantic drama starring Vikrant Massey. Much ahead of the film’s release, Shanaya has already become one of the most sought-after names in the fashion world, with luxury brands eagerly embracing her as their muse. Her strong social media fan following is quite solid proof of it.

SHANAYA KAPOOR AT AMIRI FASHION SHOW 2025

Adding to this, Shanaya attended the AMIRI Autumn-Winter 2025-2026 Fashion Week Show in Paris, where she made waves as the only Indian representative at this prestigious event, held at Pl. de la Porte de Versailles, Paris, at 7:30 PM on 23rd January 2025. Shanaya was dressed in a stunning burgundy blazer and matching trouser set, a meticulously crafted ensemble by AMIRI. The sleek, tailored look was elevated by black boots, adding an edge to her otherwise refined appearance.

Even before her appearance at the show, Shanaya was spotted at the airport in an AMIRI look, proving her affinity for the luxe brand.

SHANAYA KAPOOR'S MAKE-UP

At the AMIRI show, Shanaya’s makeup was flawlessly executed, with a clean, glowing finish that accentuated her natural beauty. Her sleek hairdo added to the modern, minimalistic vibe, while silver studs in her ears added a touch of understated glamour.

Shanaya also met Mike Amiri, the creative director and founder of the eponymous label and expressed her admiration for the brand's innovative designs. Mike Amiri is known for his unique blend of luxury and streetwear aesthetics.

On the work front, apart from 'Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan' Shanaya has been roped in for multiple projects which will be announced soon.