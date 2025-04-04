New Delhi: Actor Shanaya Kapoor is not only preparing for her eagerly awaited debut on the big screen but also using her growing platform to advocate for causes close to her heart. Recently, the star, known for her passion for animal welfare, voiced her outrage after coming across a disturbing viral video.

The footage captured a shocking moment when a man tried to board a moving train while dragging his golden retriever behind him. Amid the panic, the dog lost its footing and fell off the platform, narrowly escaping being run over by the train. The golden retriever eventually managed to crawl to safety, but the heart-stopping incident left viewers horrified by the negligence involved.

Shanaya didn’t hold back, sharing the unsettling clip on her Instagram stories. She wrote: “No pet deserves to suffer due to human negligence. If you can’t ensure their safety, you do not deserve a pet. Heartbreaking.”

The video overlay perfectly captured the situation: “When money can’t buy wisdom. A golden retriever barely survived after being dragged onto the railway tracks due to its owner’s careless attempt to board a moving train. Pets trust us with their lives, yet negligence like this puts them in grave danger.”

Shanaya’s social media advocacy continues to earn praise, but her career as an actor is also on an impressive trajectory. With a promising slate of films ahead, including Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan alongside Vikrant Massey, Bejoy Nambiar’s Tu Yaa Main, and JC with Abhay Verma, Shanaya is making her mark both on-screen and off.