New Delhi: Shanaya Kapoor is captivating fans with her latest Instagram photo dump, offering a sneak peek into her bustling life. The young actress shared a mix of candid moments from her professional and personal life, showcasing her travels, work, fashion, and cherished downtime.

The photo carousel features behind-the-scenes snaps from her recent shoots, an endearing video call with her brother Jahaan and their adorable dog Pablo, magazine covers, and delicious food shots. Shanaya's jet-setting lifestyle is on full display, with pictures from flights, breathtaking sunsets, and her attendance at the prestigious Amiri fashion show in Paris.

True to form, Shanaya also included glimpses of her signature glam. The actress posted stunning outfits-of-the-day (OOTD) moments and a few striking behind-the-scenes photos from her various projects, continuing to set fashion standards with her effortless style and chic wardrobe choices.

Take A Look:

Her latest update perfectly balances work and play—capturing both the excitement of high-profile events and the warmth of cozy moments with her beloved pet, Pablo. Shanaya's life right now seems to be a seamless blend of hard work and heartfelt moments.

On the professional front, Shanaya has successfully wrapped up a major portion of the shoot for her upcoming film Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan and is now gearing up for the international leg of the project.