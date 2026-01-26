'Shaping minds today, changing the world tomorrow': Isha Koppikar’s heartwarming civics lesson for her daughter goes viral

New Delhi: As India celebrates its 77th Republic Day, actress Isha Koppikar has won hearts online with a touching video of her teaching her young daughter about the fundamental principles of democracy and constitutional values. What started as a simple mother-daughter conversation quickly turned into a profound teaching moment, as Isha answered her daughter’s questions on democracy and the constitution, breaking down complex concepts into easily understandable terms.

Sharing the video on social media, Isha captioned it, “Teaching isn’t just knowledge, it’s awareness for life. Shaping minds today, changing the world tomorrow. #AwarenessForLife #ShapingMinds #FutureInTheMaking #happyrepublicday”

In the video, her daughter Rianna posed thoughtful questions about democracy, equality, and the constitution. Isha responded with clear, age-appropriate, yet honest answers. When Rianna asked what democracy means, Isha explained how it ensures everyone has a voice, regardless of their power or position. The conversation further explored how the constitution transforms these ideals into actionable rules, protecting citizens from injustice and misuse of power, while highlighting the significance of Republic Day in commemorating India’s adoption of the constitution.

The video has resonated widely on social media, with viewers praising Isha’s method of translating abstract democratic values into relatable lessons for young minds. Her emphasis on “shaping minds today, changing the world tomorrow” reflects a growing recognition among parents of the importance of early civic education. By teaching her daughter not just what Republic Day celebrates, but also why constitutional rights matter in everyday life, Isha underscores how crucial conversations about democracy, equality, and justice can begin at home, laying the foundation for an informed and engaged future generation.