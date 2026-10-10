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  • /Sharad Kelkar's daughter Kesha sings 'My Favorite Guy' for his birthday; actor calls it 'best ever gift'

Sharad Kelkar's daughter Kesha sings 'My Favorite Guy' for his birthday; actor calls it 'best ever gift'

Actor Sharad Kelkar celebrated his birthday with a heartwarming gesture from his daughter Kesha, who sang a special track titled My Favorite Guy dedicated to their father-daughter bond ahead of his upcoming horror film Kaali Kheti.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 10, 2026, 04:42 PM IST|Updated: Oct 10, 2026, 04:42 PM IST
Sharad Kelkar's daughter Kesha sings 'My Favorite Guy' for his birthday; actor calls it 'best ever gift'
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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