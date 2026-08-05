Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App

'Shared many good moments': Salman Khan mourns Baaghi co-star Pradeep Rawat

Salman Khan paid an emotional tribute to veteran actor Pradeep Rawat following his demise at the age of 74. Remembering his Baaghi: A Rebel for Love co-star, Salman shared a heartfelt message on social media.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 05, 2026, 08:18 PM IST|Updated: Aug 05, 2026, 08:18 PM IST
'Shared many good moments': Salman Khan mourns Baaghi co-star Pradeep Rawat
Image Credit: Salman Khan, Instagram

About the Author

IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Abdullah Shafique creates history, becomes 1st Pakistan batter since 1977 to...
2
3
4
5