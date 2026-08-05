'Shared many good moments': Salman Khan mourns Baaghi co-star Pradeep Rawat

His emotional note on social media went, “Gone too soon, but never forgotten. @i_pradeeprawat Working alongside Pradeep Rawat ji in Mahabharat is a memory I will always cherish. His dedication, strength, and powerful presence as Ashwatthama left an unforgettable mark on every heart that watched him. Some journeys end, but true legends live forever through their work and the memories they leave behind. Rest in peace, my friend. Om Shanti. #PradeepRawat #Mahabharat #OmShanti.”