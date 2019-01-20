Sharing thoughts with young crew is awesome: Big B

Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday penned about his experience working with a young crew and says he finds it "daunting" to be in their company.

Big B took to his blog to share his relationship with the young crew and how he bonds with them despite the huge age gap.

"When you are in your 77th year in age and the rest of the crew has an average of 27, it's quite daunting to be in their company and to share their views. But let me tell you sharing thoughts with them is pretty damn awesome."

He also said that while talking to the youngsters, he sometimes feels like "some elder sitting by the fireside after dinner, narrating stories to them of ‘ek tha Raja, ek thi Rani'.

"Our conversation dwells on what they like or dislike or wish to discuss and I feel like and on... Don't ask me anything because I know nothing. Don't give me those special considerations and exclusivity, because I am not its deserving.

"Don't give the care and attention of that challenged human across the street waiting to cross the lane to the other side in safe environs. It is a challenge to do so at any age, but at this age its a nightmare," added Big B.

On the acting front, Amitabh will be next seen sharing screenspace with the gen-next stars like Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in the upcoming film "Brahmastra".