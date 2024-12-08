Mumbai: Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared a heartfelt and sweet tribute for her mother-in-law, National -award winning actor Sharmila Tagore who turned 80 on Sunday, calling her 'the coolest gangsta ever.'

Taking to Instagram, Kareena shared three adorable pictures to celebrate Sharmila's birthday. The first photo features her with the birthday girl, both in their beautiful night suits, flashing their vibrant smiles. Sharmila was seen sitting with a roller in her hair.

The second photo is a solo shot of the veteran actor looking effortlessly cool in the same outfit paired with black sunglasses.

Have A Look At The Post:

The third snap captured Sharmila sharing a sweet moment as she planted a kiss on her adorable grandson, Jeh Ali Khan.

Along with the pictures, the 'Crew' actress wrote, "Who's the coolest Gangsta ever? Do I need to say? Happy birthday to my mother-in-law. Just the Best..."

Celebrities and fans chimed in the comment section to wish the veteran actress on her birthday. Saba Pataudi wrote, " Lovely, Happy birthday ma. Love u guys."

Karneena's sister Karisma Kapoor shared the red heart and cake emojis in the caption section.

Sharmila's younger daughter, actress Soha Ali Khan also marked her mother's special day with a heartwarming Instagram post. In the first slide, the actress was seen planting a forehead kiss on her mother.

It was followed by a snap of Sharmila and Soha's daughter, Inaaya. It continued with images of the birthday lady with her son and actor Saif Ali Khan followed by the pictures of Kareena Kapoor and Saba Pataudi.

"Happy Birthday my Amma" wrote Soha Ali Khan Pataudi

A true legend of Bollywood, Sharmila Tagore has captivated audiences for decades with unforgettable performances in classics like Aradhana, Kashmir Ki Kali, and Amar Prem.

Beyond her brilliant acting career, she remains a timeless style icon and an inspiration to generations.

Sharmila Tagore married cricket Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, former captain of the Indian Cricket Team. The couple had three children, Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan and Saba Ali Khan.

Saif married Kareena Kapoor in 2012.