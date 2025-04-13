Sharmila Tagore Lung Cancer: Soha Ali Khan Opens Up About Her Mother’s Treatment, Says 'No Chemotherapy' Was Needed

New Delhi: Actress Soha Ali Khan has revealed that her mother, legendary film icon Sharmila Tagore, was diagnosed with lung cancer — but the disease was caught at a very early stage and treated successfully without the need for chemotherapy.

In a candid conversation with Nayandeep Rakshit on his YouTube channel, Soha spoke about the challenging period her family endured, shedding light on a private struggle.

“I have had loss in my family. We’ve been through stressful situations, as everybody does,” Soha shared. “With my mother, she was one of the very few people to be diagnosed with lung cancer at stage zero, and no chemotherapy, nothing. It was cut out of her and she is, touchwood, fine.”

The first public mention of Sharmila Tagore’s health condition came during her appearance on the celebrity chat show Koffee with Karan in 2023, where she appeared alongside her son, actor Saif Ali Khan. During the episode, Sharmila opened up for the first time about her diagnosis and the emotional toll it took.

The 79-year-old actress, known for her timeless performances in Indian cinema, recently returned to Bengali films after 16 years with Puratawn, directed by Suman Ghosh. The film, which released on Friday, could be her final Bengali project due to her health concerns.

"I am not as much fit (for acting in shoots) as required due to my health conditions," Sharmila said, citing the physical demands of filmmaking as a challenge at this stage in her life.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Soha Ali Khan is currently seen in the horror sequel Chhorii 2, streaming on Prime Video. The film also features Gashmeer Mahajani and Saurabh Goyal in pivotal roles.