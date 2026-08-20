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Sharmila Tagore says ‘Vande Mataram’ is difficult to recite for those who believe in one God

Sharmila Tagore has said India should stick to the first two stanzas of Vande Mataram, arguing that the complete song may not align with the beliefs of communities that follow monotheistic faiths.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 20, 2026, 09:38 PM IST|Updated: Aug 20, 2026, 09:38 PM IST
Sharmila Tagore says ‘Vande Mataram’ is difficult to recite for those who believe in one God

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Sharmila Tagore says ‘Vande Mataram’ is difficult to recite for those who believe in one God
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