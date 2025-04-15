New Delhi: Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore, who recently returned to Bengali cinema with Puratawn after a 14-year hiatus, is grabbing headlines not just for her comeback but also for her candid comments on the film careers of her grandchildren, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan.

In a recent interview with Anandabazar Patrika's YouTube channel, the legendary actress dropped an honest review of Ibrahim’s debut film Nadaaniyan, which received a lukewarm response from both audiences and critics.

Sharmila shared her honest opinion, saying, “Ibrahim’s film was not good, but he still looks very handsome. He has tried his best. These things shouldn’t really be said in front of everyone, but honestly, the picture isn’t great. Ultimately, the picture has to be good.”

The Gulmohar actress also praised her granddaughter Sara Ali Khan for her dedication to acting: “Sara is a good actress. She works very hard and is capable of doing a lot more. She’ll also achieve that.”

Earlier, when Soha Ali Khan, also an actress and Ibrahim’s aunt—was asked about the film’s underwhelming reception, she said that developing a thick skin is important for anyone entering the film industry.

About Naadaniyaan

Ibrahim Ali Khan’s debut film Nadaaniyan, which also starred Khushi Kapoor in a lead role, was produced by Dharma Productions and directed by Shauna Gautam. Despite its big-banner backing, the romantic comedy received largely negative reviews following its release on Netflix in March. The film also featured veteran actors Jugal Hansraj, Dia Mirza, Suniel Shetty, and Mahima Chaudhry.