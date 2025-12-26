Advertisement
NewsEntertainmentPeopleSharvaris Elder Sister Kasturi Wagh Marries Vineet Hingorani In Intimate Lonavala Ceremony
KASTURI WAGH

Sharvari's Elder Sister Kasturi Wagh Marries Vineet Hingorani In Intimate Lonavala Ceremony

Kasturi Wagh and Vineet Hingorani celebrated their wedding in an intimate, personalised ceremony at their Lonavala bungalow, featuring elegant ivory-themed outfits and colourful festive events.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 26, 2025, 05:53 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Sharvari's Elder Sister Kasturi Wagh Marries Vineet Hingorani In Intimate Lonavala Ceremony(Image: Instagram)

New Delhi: Sharvari Wagh’s elder sister, Kasturi Wagh, recently tied the knot with Vineet Hingorani in a beautifully intimate ceremony. Moving away from the usual grand palace and five-star settings, the couple celebrated at The House by the Lake, a bungalow near Lonavala, just outside Mumbai, which they personally designed, lending the wedding a deeply personal touch.

On December 24, Vogue shared exclusive images from the celebrations on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse into the festivities. From the vibrant mehendi and playful haldi to the elegant wedding reception, Kasturi and Vineet were picture-perfect at every event.

Wedding Day Elegance

For their wedding, the couple opted for a refined ivory theme, eschewing traditional pinks and reds. Kasturi looked stunning in a brown-toned lehenga featuring floral prints and silver embellishments, paired with a heavily studded silver blouse, golden jewelry, and nude makeup. Vineet kept his look classic with an ivory bandh gala kurta paired with a white dupatta, perfectly complementing Kasturi’s ensemble.

Take a look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kasturi  (@kasturiwagh)

Haldi Ceremony

The haldi ceremony was marked by understated elegance. Kasturi wore an ivory kurta with golden sequin borders, statement jhumkas, and subtle makeup, while Vineet chose a simple white kurta, keeping the focus on the ceremony’s joyful spirit.

Cocktail Party and Mehendi Highlights

The cocktail party saw Kasturi bring a touch of glam in a golden one-shoulder top with structured detailing, paired with a long golden floral skirt featuring white sequin accents. She styled her hair open with nude makeup, while Vineet opted for an all-black ensemble with a collared shirt, relaxed-fit pants, and sneakers.

The mehendi ceremony brought a splash of colour to the celebrations. Kasturi wore a vibrant, sleeveless outfit paired with chunky silver maang tikka, chain earrings, and a braided hairstyle adorned with red and gold ribbons. Vineet complemented her in a sharp navy blue outfit, creating a coordinated and festive look for the occasion.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

