Shashank Arora On Playing Real-Life Shafique In Superboys Of Malegaon Shares A Special Message For His Daughters

New Delhi: Superboys of Malegaon is now in theatres! Shashank Arora, who portrays real-life character Shafique, delved into his journey and shared a heartfelt message for his daughters.

Reflecting on his experience of bringing Shafique’s story to the silver screen, Arora also expressed his emotions and dedicated a special message to his two daughters.

Arora Shared, ''Shafique, the character I play in Superboys Of Malegaon, passed away years ago. I hope his two daughters see the film and feel proud of what an amazing and hardworking man their father was. When I was approached for this role and read the script, it instantly connected with me.''

Expressing his gratitude Arora further added, ''Playing the role of Shafique was much more than just portraying a character. His loyalty towards his friends is amazing and worth showcasing, and I’m beyond grateful to have been a part of this.''

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Reema Kagti, the film also stars Adarsh Gourav, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Anuj Singh Duhan in crucial roles.

Superboys of Malegaon, inspired by the documentary Supermen of Malegaon, captures dreams, aspirations, resilience, humor, drama, and camaraderie.

Bringing real-life characters to the big screen, this slice-of-life film offers a heartwarming experience is set to hit Theatres on February 28, 2025.