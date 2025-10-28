Advertisement
SHASHI THAROOR

Shashi Tharoor's Late Review Of 'The Bads Of Bollywood' Is Here & For Him It's 'OTT Gold'

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor took to his social media handle and shared his late review of Aryan Khan’s show The Ba***ds of Bollywood. He managed to watch it and gave it a big thumbs up. 

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Oct 28, 2025, 10:32 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Shashi Tharoor's Late Review Of 'The Bads Of Bollywood' Is Here & For Him It's 'OTT Gold'Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor took to his social media handle and shared his late review of Aryan Khan’s show The Ba***ds of Bollywood. He managed to watch it and gave it a big thumbs up. 

Tharoor called Aryan Khan's show an 'absolute OTT GOLD'. He wrote on X (formerly called Twitter): "I’ve been battling a cold & cough and cancelled engagements for two days. My staff and my sister, @smitatharoor , persuaded me to turn my eyes away from the computer part of the time towards a@NetflixIndia  series, and it’s one of the best things I have ever treated myself to: absolute #OTT GOLD! 

Just finished watching Aryan Khan's directorial debut, “The Ba***ds of Bollywood”, and I'm left grasping for words of praise. It takes time to grow on you, but then you’re irresistibly hooked! The writing is sharp, the direction is fearless, and the sheer audacity of this satire is just what Bollywood needed. A genius, often hilarious, sometimes moving, and always unflinching look beyond the glamour, sending up every cinematic cliche with razor-like wit — and a series of insider jokes that let the audience into the act & behind the scenes. 

The seven compelling episodes mark the arrival of a true storytelling powerhouse. Take a bow, Aryan Khan—you’ve delivered a masterpiece: “TheBa***dsOfBollywood” is brilliant! @iamsrk  : from one father to another, let me say: you must be so proud!! #AryanKhan #Bollywood #MustWatch

While most agreed with him, one user wrote called it a 'paid review'. However, Tharoor shut the troll with a perfect reply, '"I’m not for sale, my friend. No opinion I express has ever been paid for by anybody, in cash or in kind."

ALSO READ: Will Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Get Season 2? Rajat Bedi Aka Jaraj Saxena Reveals

About The Ba***ds of Bollywood

The Ba***ds of Bollywood streamed on Netflix from September 18, 2025. Written and directed by Aryan Khan, it promises to bring the perfect masala of Bollywood and entertainment. The series features Lakshya Lalwani, Sahher Bambba, Bobby Deol, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Mona Singh, Gautami Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa, Rajat Bedi, Manish Chaudhari, Arshad Warsi, Vijayant Kohli and Rohit Gill among other faces.

