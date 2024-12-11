Shatrughan Sinha Opens Up On Why His Sons Skipped Sonakshi Sinha’s Wedding With Zaheer Iqbal, ‘There Is Always A Cultural Reaction’

Mumbai: Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha, who proudly fulfilled his fatherly duties at daughter Sonakshi Sinha’s wedding to actor Zaheer Iqbal, has finally broken his silence on the absence of his sons, Luv and Kush Sinha, from the ceremony. Addressing the speculation in an interview with Lehren Retron, he shared his perspective with grace and understanding.

“I won’t complain. They are only human. They may still not be so mature. I do understand their pain and confusion. There is always a cultural reaction. Maybe, if I were their age, I might have had a similar reaction. But this is where maturity, seniority, and experience come into play. Hence, my reaction was not as extreme as my sons’,” Shatrughan said, offering a balanced view of the situation.

Despite the absence of Luv and Kush, Shatrughan was seen actively participating in the celebrations and expressed his immense joy over the wedding. “I was enjoying her wedding parties. I was so overjoyed meeting and greeting people. They (Sonakshi and Zaheer) looked very beautiful together. There was an amazing atmosphere,” he added.

When asked if he supported his daughter’s interfaith wedding, he said," Of course, I will support my daughter. I don’t have any reason to not to". He further added “It’s their life and their wedding. They have to lead a life. If they are sure about each other, who are we to be against it? As parents and as a father, it was my duty to support her. I have always been with her, and I will continue to be so. We speak so much about women empowerment, how is it wrong for her to choose her partner? Not like she did anything illegal. She was mature.”

Sonakshi Sinha tied the knot with her longtime partner Zaheer Iqbal on June 23, 2024, in a dreamy ceremony surrounded by friends and family. The actress recently shared her love and gratitude for Zaheer, celebrating his birthday with a heartfelt note that read she is the happiest he is born after his mom and even more happy as she got married to him

While the absence of Luv and Kush drew attention, Shatrughan’s mature and thoughtful response underscores the complexities of family dynamics and his unwavering support for his daughter.

