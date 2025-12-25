Shatrughan Sinha Pays Tribute To Atal Bihari Vajpayee On His Birth Anniversary

Mumbai: Veteran actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha has paid his respects to the former Prime Minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

On Thursday, the veteran actor took to his X, formerly Twitter, and shared a note wishing the late statesman on his birth anniversary.

He wrote, “Sincere respects, floral prayers for Bharat Ratan, our former PM, #AtalBihariVajpayee whom I will always remember with an attitude of gratitude, as he was a mentor & father figure to all of us. His oratory skills were par excellence & are truly missed. Great memories to cherish. Profound regards to his family, well wishers & supporters. Long Live Atalji”.

Earlier, the veteran actor hosted a meet-up at his place for a “special day”. The actor took to his X, formerly Twitter, and shared a series of pictures from the event. In the pictures, he can be seen with Subhash Ghai, his daughter Sonakshi Sinha, her husband Zaheer Iqbal, and others.

He wrote, “It was a great evening just a few days back when my family & close friends came to meet greet & God Bless me for my special day. All time best friend, from FTII, guide from my struggle days, legendary filmmaker @Subhashghai1 his graceful wife Rehana bhabhi, ace filmmaker @rgsippy with his elegant wife @kiranjoneja dear family friends, co- founders #ITA #ShashiRanjan & his charming wife #AnuRanjan filmmaker, scriptwriter #RumiJaffery & his wife, our dear friend, actress & good neighbour #AnjuMahendroo”.

Prior to this, Shatrughan Sinha remembered the 'greatest showman' Raj Kapoor on his birth anniversary with a heartfelt social media post.

Calling him a great source of inspiration, Shatrughan wrote on his X (Earlier known as Twitter) timeline, "Forever in our hearts, thinking of you today, 'the greatest showman' legendary & best #RajKapoor the great source of inspiration for me always (sic)".

He further recalled his working experience with Raj Kapoor in the 1976 actioner "Khaan Dost". "Reminiscing about working together in 'Khan Dost' You are truly missed. Profound regards to the great Kapoor family. Long Live Raj Kapoor! #BirthAnniversary", he added.