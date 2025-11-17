Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2986163https://zeenews.india.com/people/shatrughan-sinha-poonam-sinha-visit-hema-malini-check-on-elder-brother-dharmendras-health-update-2986163.html
NewsEntertainmentPeople
DHARMENDRA HEALTH NEWS

Shatrughan Sinha, Poonam Sinha Visit Hema Malini, Check On 'Elder Brother' Dharmendra's Health Update

Actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha and his wife, Poonam Sinha on Monday, met veteran star Hema Malini and inquired about Dharmendra's health condition. Taking to his X handle, the TMC MP shared pictures from their meeting.

|Last Updated: Nov 17, 2025, 04:21 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Shatrughan Sinha, Poonam Sinha Visit Hema Malini, Check On 'Elder Brother' Dharmendra's Health UpdatePic Courtesy: Twitter/X

New Delhi: Actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha and his wife, Poonam Sinha on Monday, met veteran star Hema Malini and inquired about Dharmendra's health condition. Taking to his X handle, the TMC MP shared pictures from their meeting.

"Along with my 'bestest half' @PoonamSinha went to meet, greet & God Bless, our very dear family friend, one of the finest human beings, star/actress, par excellence, artist of the highest calibre, an able Parliamentarian @dreamgirlhema," Shatrughan Sinha wrote in the X post.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

He also shared that he spoke with Hema Malini about the legendary 'Sholay' actor's health and added, "Our prayers are with them all & we inquired about 'his' our elder brother's & the family's wellbeing too."

Dharmendra, 89, was recently discharged from Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital and is now recovering at home.

"Dharmendra was discharged from the hospital at 7.30 am today. His family is taking care of him at their residence. Pray that his treatment, management and recovery continue," said Dr Pratit Samdani. During this period, many from the film industry, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan, were seen checking on his health.

On the other hand, the coverage of Dharmendra's health by a section of the media has sparked outrage in recent days.

A day after the veteran actor's discharge, Sunny Deol was seen losing his temper with photographers who were stationed outside his residence. The visibly emotional actor told them, "Aap logon ko sharam aayni chaiyeh... Aapke ghar mein maa-baap hain, bacche hain....", he said, folding his hands in frustration.

Celebrities also voiced their opposition to the media coverage. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi
‘Just A Trailer Of 88 Hours...’: Army Chief Warns Pak Against Misadventure
Technology
OnePlus 15R Likely To Launch In India; Could Debut With 7,800mAh Battery- Read
Delhi blast
Delhi Blast: Dr Umar Brainwashed Kashmir Resident Jasir For Suicide Bombing Bu
International Students’ Day 2025
International Students’ Day 2025: History, Significance And Inspiring Wishes
Saudi Arabia bus accident
42 Indian Pilgrims Feared Dead In Saudi Bus Crash Incident | What We Know
Countrywide Visas
Countrywide Visas - India’s Trusted Canada PR & Immigration Experts
Technology
Lava Agni 4 India Launch Date Confirmed: Check Expected Specs And Price
Bihar Board Date Sheet 2026
Bihar Board Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2026 Expected To Be Out Soon- Check Steps
Viral video
Viral: IFS Officer Shares Mesmerising Leaf-Whistle Video, Internet Is Amazed
Jack Doherty
Miami Police Arrest YouTuber Jack Doherty, Drugs Recovered In Search