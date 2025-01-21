Shatrughan Sinha Returned Abhishek- Aishwarya Wedding Sweets Due To Not Being Invited; ‘Jab Bulaya Nahi..’

Mumbai: The wedding of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai in 2007 was a grand yet intimate affair, as the Bachchan family chose to keep the celebrations private due to the ill health of Abhishek’s grandmother. While the family didn’t invite many from the film fraternity, they sent sweets to extend their gratitude and seek blessings. However, veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha famously returned the sweets, a gesture that has sparked conversations over the years.

Speaking about the matter on Koffee With Karan, Abhishek Bachchan explained why the wedding was kept low-key. He said, “Very honestly, people are forgetting a very, very major reason why our family wanted to keep it intimate. There was an ailing grandmother in the hospital, and my father felt it wasn’t appropriate to have a big celebration. Did we want to invite the entire world? Yes. But we sent out a card seeking blessings from everyone. Everyone understood, except for one person who returned the card, and that was Shatrughan uncle. We accepted it back, and that was fine. You can’t please everyone.”

In an interview with Mid-Day, Shatrughan Sinha justified his decision to return the sweets. He said, “Jab bulaaya nahi, phir mithai kis baat ki? (When you are not invited, why the need to send sweets?) I didn’t want to embarrass them by accepting it. The least I expected was a call from Amitabh or someone from the family before sending the sweets. When that didn’t happen, why the mithai?”



Despite the controversy, the Abhishek-Aishwarya wedding remains one of the most talked-about events in Bollywood history. The couple’s decision to keep it private in such circumstances has been widely respected, while the gesture of sending sweets was seen as a way to acknowledge those who were not part of the intimate celebration.