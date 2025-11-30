Advertisement
DHARMENDRA

Shatrughan Sinha Visits Dharmendra’s Home, Calls Heartfelt Meeting With Deol Family ‘Heart-Touching’

Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha paid an emotional visit to the Deol residence to offer condolences and remember the late Dharmendra with his family.

|Last Updated: Nov 30, 2025, 08:43 AM IST|Source: ANI
Shatrughan Sinha Visits Dharmendra’s Home, Calls Heartfelt Meeting With Deol Family ‘Heart-Touching’(Image: Instagram)

Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha recently visited the home of late actor Dharmendra, where he met the actor's sons, Sunny and Bobby Deol, and the extended family.

Describing the moment as "heart-touching," Sinha shared that he went to meet the Deol family with a "very heavy heart." Sinha visited the Deol residence after returning from Delhi, where he had met the late actor's sons along with other family members.

Sharing a series of throwback pictures,Sinha wrote on X, "On my return from Delhi, I went with a very heavy, sorrowful heart to our dearest family friend and elder brother @aapkadharam's home. It was a heart-touching meeting with his wonderful sons @iamsunnydeol, Bobby Deol @thedeol, his attractive, charming wife Tanya, their handsome sons Dharam and especially Aryaman. It was great meeting them all and remembering Dharmji for the remarkable person he was, who will live forever in the many lives he touched. I prayed for their peace and strength in these sorrowful times. Shanti."

The legendary actor, famously known as Bollywood's 'He-Man,' passed away on November 24, 2025. A prayer meet titled 'Celebration of Life' was held by the Deol family on Thursday at Seaside Lawns, Taj Lands End, Bandra, where eminent members of the film fraternity gathered to pay their respects.

Also Read | Hema Malini Skips Dharmendra’s Prayer Meet Held By His FIRST Wife Prakash Kaur, Holds Separate One Instead

Among those present were Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit and her husband, Karan Johar, Rekha, Akshay Kumar, Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, and several other industry figures who joined in remembering the late actor.

