Shawn Mendes Honours Virat Kohli, Wears Team India Jersey At Mumbai Show Ahead Of Champions Trophy Final; WATCH

Canadian singer Shawn Mendes set the stage on fire at Lollapalooza Mumbai 2025 with his debut India performance on March 8. Known for global hits like Stitches and Señorita, Mendes thrilled fans not just with his electrifying performance but also with a heartfelt gesture—wearing Virat Kohli’s Team India jersey.

Mendes left an unforgettable mark on the audience at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Mumbai, as he donned a jersey with 'Virat' emblazoned on the back. His tribute to the cricket icon was met with roaring applause, symbolizing his deep admiration for Indian culture and sports.

Mendes Cheers for Team India Ahead of Champions Trophy Final

Adding to the excitement, Mendes extended his best wishes to Team India ahead of their Champions Trophy 2025 final clash against New Zealand at the Dubai International Stadium on March 9.

“India, I know you have a match tomorrow. Good luck. I hope it goes well,” Mendes said, sending the crowd into a frenzy.

Celebrating Indian Culture and Music

Expressing his love for India, Mendes shared his admiration for the country’s music and musicians.

“No matter where I go, music is the one thing that unites people in a beautiful way. I've always had such love and admiration for India, its music, and its musicians. One of the greatest, most beautiful, and magnificent cultures… It is amazing. I want to do something special for you guys tonight,” he said before introducing tabla and sitar players on stage, further embracing Indian musical traditions.

A Night to Remember

The concert ended on a high note, with a spectacular display of fireworks lighting up the Mumbai sky. As Mendes bid farewell, he delighted fans one last time with his warm closing words: “See you, namaste, bye-bye.”

Meanwhile, the first day of Lollapalooza Mumbai 2025 featured a stellar lineup, including performances by Jonita Gandhi, Dot., Sahil Vasudeva, Frizzell D’Souza, Dhanji, and Spyryk, setting the tone for an unforgettable festival experience.