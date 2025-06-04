Advertisement
Shazahn Padamsee- Ashish Kanakia Wedding: Theatre Takes Centre Stage In Pre-Wedding Celebration

Actress Shazahn Padamsee is all set to tie the knot with businessman Ashish Kanakia on June 5,2025. 

Jun 04, 2025
Shazahn Padamsee- Ashish Kanakia Wedding: Theatre Takes Centre Stage In Pre-Wedding Celebration (Image: @ shazahnpadamsee/ Instagram)

New Delhi: Actor Shazahn Padamsee is all set to tie the knot with businessman and film industry insider Ashish Kanakia, and true to their vibrant personalities and creative roots, the couple is planning a spectacular pre-wedding celebration that blends tradition with theatrical flair.

While the wedding festivities will include cherished rituals like the haldi, sangeet, and wedding ceremony, a close source reveals that the couple is also planning a grand, Broadway-inspired celebration a special evening dedicated to music, memories, and magic for their close friends and family.

Shazahn Padamsee - Ashish Kanakia Pre-Wedding Celebration

The pre-wedding festivities will showcase A series of dazzling live performances are lined up by close friends and veteran artists from the stage world, promising to make this celebration one to remember. Curated by Shazahn in collaboration with her sister and producer Raell Padamsee, renowned theatre director Quasar, and her mother, the night will showcase the best of their extended theatre family. 

The source shares some insights about the celebration, ''This celebration Draws  inspiration from Shazahn’s legendary father, the late Padma Shri Alyque Padamsee, and her family’s deep-rooted legacy in Indian theatre, the event will be far more than just a party. It will be a live musical extravaganza a heartfelt homage to theatre, featuring retro performances, show-stopping acts, and Broadway-style showmanship. ''

Shazahn and Ashish meet through a close friend and began dating. The duo got engaged in November 2024. 

About Shazahn Padamsee And Ashish Kanakia

Padamsee is known for her roles in films like Rocket Singh: Salesman of The Year, Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji and Housefull 2. She was recently seen in Neil Nitin Mukesh and Jacqueline Fernadez-starrer web series Hai Junoon

Ashish Kanakia, the CEO of MovieMax Cinemas and Director at Kanakia Group, brings his own film background into this union of art and cinema, making the upcoming celebration a beautiful convergence of both their worlds.

 

 

