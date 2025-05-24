New Delhi: Shazahn Padamsee and Ashish Kanakia are all set to tie the knot on June 5. Ahead of the big day, netizens are eagerly waiting to find out what the bride-to-be will wear- will it be a Sabyasachi, a Falguni Shane Peacock, or an Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla creation? Though the wedding ceremony is expected to be low-key, the Housefull 2 actress plans to make a high-glam statement, incorporating elements from her mother's cherished pieces that hold deep emotional value and family history.

For the wedding, buzz is rife that the Rocket Singh actress will be opting for a custom creation by Manish Malhotra, a designer she has always admired. In addition, her sangeet look will also be designed by the celebrated designer, where she will go for an urban-glam aesthetic with stylish elements.

Apart from her outfits, sources that she will be styling herself for the wedding, with inputs from a few close friends. Ahead of her wedding day, Shazahn has been closely involved in curating each look, ensuring that her choices reflect her personality and create a cohesive and authentic expression of her taste.

Daughter of Sharon Prabhakar and the late Alyque Padamsee, Shazahn got engaged to Ashish Kanakia in November last year. While her engagement glimpses were dreamy beyond measure, her wedding moments are sure to be straight out of a fairytale!