New Delhi: The murder of Indore resident Raja Raghuwanshi during his honeymoon in Meghalaya has taken a disturbing turn, as his wife, Sonam Raghuwanshi, has been arrested for allegedly staging the crime. According to IANS, she surrendered to the police in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur late Sunday night after intense pressure from authorities.

The couple, who had tied the knot just days earlier in Madhya Pradesh, had travelled to Meghalaya to celebrate their honeymoon when they were reported missing on May 23. Tragically, Raja’s body was discovered near Weisawdong Falls on June 2. The police now allege that Sonam hired contract killers to murder her husband during their trip.

Following mounting pressure, Sonam surrendered at Nandganj police station in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, late on Sunday night, as confirmed by Meghalaya Police. Authorities claim she had allegedly plotted the murder by hiring assassins to kill her husband.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma acknowledged the police's swift progress in the case. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he stated, Within 7 days a major breakthrough has been achieved by the #meghalayapolice in the Raja murder case … 3 assailants who are from Madhya Pradesh have been arrested, female has surrendered and operation still on to catch 1 more assailant .. well done #meghalayapolice"

Meanwhile, actress-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut reacted strongly to the incident on Instagram, criticising Sonam’s alleged actions and calling her 'dumb.'

Expressing disbelief, Kangana wrote, "How absurd is this !! Woman can't say no to marriage because she is scared of her own parents but she can plan a cold blooded murder with supari killers. This has been on my mind since morning but not able to wrap my head around it !!! Uuffff getting a headache now!! She couldn't even divorce or run away with her lover. How cruel, heinous and above all absurd and dumb."

She further added, "Dumb people should never be taken lightly they are the biggest threat to any society... we often laugh at them and think they are harmless but it's not true, intelligent people may damage others for their own good but remember a dumb person has no idea what they are doing !!! Be aware very aware of dumbness around you (sic),"

