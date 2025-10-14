‘She’ For Sunjay Kapur? Inside Karisma Kapoor’s Family Showdown Over A Rs 30,000 Crore Will

A single word, “She,” has sparked a multi-crore family feud that reads straight out of a Bollywood script. Karisma Kapoor’s children, Samaira and Kiaan, are contesting their late father Sunjay Kapur’s will, alleging it’s been forged to favour his third wife, Priya Sachdev Kapur. As the Delhi High Court hearing unfolds, dramatic claims, family tensions, and hidden secrets are taking centre stage.

The High-Stakes Battle

The Delhi High Court is currently witnessing a gripping legal battle over the vast fortune of businessman Sunjay Kapur, estimated at a staggering Rs 30,000 crore. The dispute revolves around his will, which allegedly leaves his entire personal estate to his third wife, Priya Sachdev Kapur.

However, Sunjay’s children from his marriage with actor Karisma Kapoor, Samaira and Kiaan, have stepped forward to challenge the document, calling it a “forgery” that unfairly disinherits them.

‘She’ Or ‘He’? The Pronoun Controversy That Sparked Doubt

During the latest hearing, senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, representing Karisma’s children, pointed to a peculiar inconsistency in the will, the repeated use of feminine pronouns referring to Sunjay Kapur himself.

“When you get ‘she’ and ‘her’ in four places, it’s incredulous that Sunjay Kapur, a man of his stature and awareness, could have drafted this,” Jethmalani argued before the court.

This linguistic anomaly, he said, is just one of several red flags that suggest the will could have been tampered with or fabricated entirely.

Family Ignored, Mother Sidelined

Jethmalani further claimed that even Rani Kapur, Sunjay’s mother, was sidelined in the will, a move he described as highly suspicious. “Only Priya Kapur profits from this forged will,” he told the court, highlighting the imbalance in the estate’s distribution.

The Case of the Misspelled Names and Wrong Addresses

In previous hearings, the counsel had also pointed out multiple factual errors, including the misspelling of one son’s name and an incorrect address for Sunjay’s daughter.

“These bloopers are very uncharacteristic of Sunjay Kapur,” Jethmalani said, questioning how such basic mistakes could exist in a supposedly official legal document.

“Why Wasn’t It Registered?” The Burning Question

Adding to the list of inconsistencies, Jethmalani questioned why Sunjay’s will was never formally registered. “If he really intended to bequeath everything to his wife, why not make it official? Why leave room for contestation?” he argued, suggesting secrecy and deliberate concealment behind the unregistered will.

Cinderella’s Stepmother Moment in Court

The courtroom tension hit new heights in a previous hearing when Priya Sachdev Kapur was compared to Cinderella’s stepmother. In a no-holds-barred attack, Jethmalani accused her of being “greedy,” noting that she had already received the lion’s share of the assets.

“She got 60% of the assets and allotted only 12% to her son. She’s also getting 75% of the trust, yet her concern seems only for personal gain,” he declared.

A Drama That’s Far From Over

The case, now spanning multiple hearings, continues to expose startling details with each session. What began as a family inheritance dispute has evolved into a high-profile courtroom saga blending wealth, legacy, and betrayal, a real-life Bollywood thriller with no clear ending yet in sight. As accusations of forgery, greed, and manipulation swirl in court, all eyes are now on the next hearing to see whether justice or power will ultimately prevail.