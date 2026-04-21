‘She is always there’: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan surprises daughter Aaradhya Bachchan at Mumbai airport; heartwarming video goes viral

New Delhi: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan have once again melted the internet with their adorable mother-daughter bond. A recent video circulating online shows Aishwarya surprising Aaradhya at the Mumbai airport as she returns from her summer vacation.

Aishwarya was seen waiting at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, patiently standing among other parents for her daughter, who was returning from a school trip.

In the video, the actor, dressed in a white shirt and blue denims, is seen waiting quietly. The moment she spots Aaradhya, she pulls out her phone to record her daughter’s reaction.

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An overjoyed Aaradhya, flashing a million-dollar smile, runs towards her mother in a heartwarming moment that is sure to melt hearts. The clip ends with the duo walking hand-in-hand towards the exit gate.

For the unversed, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan tied the knot with Abhishek Bachchan in April 2007. The couple welcomed Aaradhya in November 2011. On Monday, as they marked their 19th wedding anniversary on April 20, Aishwarya shared an adorable family photo featuring the three of them.

Netizens react

The internet was quick to shower love on the video, praising Aishwarya for her dedication as a mother.

One social media user wrote, “She is always there for her kid.”

Another commented, “Wow, super mom.”

A third wrote, “Graceful as always, mom and daughter!”

“Best mommy. Aaradhya is so lucky to have Aish as her mother,” read another comment.

“This looks like regular mom duty, best mom ever,” another user added.

Aishwarya and Abhishek’s 19th wedding anniversary

The couple recently completed 19 years of marriage. To celebrate the occasion, Aishwarya shared a wholesome family picture featuring herself, Abhishek, their daughter, and a bouquet. In the caption, she simply dropped a red heart emoji.

Rumours surrounding Aishwarya and Abhishek had been doing the rounds after they attended a high-profile wedding in July 2024, but the couple continues to remain private about their personal life.

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Work front

Aishwarya was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s epic historical action drama Ponniyin Selvan II. The film also featured Vikram, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Jayaram, Prabhu, R. Sarathkumar, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Vikram Prabhu, Prakash Raj, Rahman and R. Parthiban in key roles.

Over the years, Aishwarya and Abhishek have shared screen space in films such as Guru, Raavan, and Kuch Naa Kaho.