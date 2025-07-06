'She Was My Size As A Woman' Comment By Ram Kapoor On Smriti Irani Sparks Backlash - WATCH

Ram Kapoor is facing backlash for calling Smriti Irani his 'size' during a recent interview, sparking accusations of body-shaming. The remark, made while discussing success and body image in TV, has gone viral and drawn widespread criticism online.

New Delhi: Television and film actor Ram Kapoor has come under sharp public scrutiny after remarks he made in a recent interview about his former co-star, now Union Minister Smriti Irani, went viral. Kapoor is facing criticism for what many are calling a body-shaming comment, made during a discussion about gender and body image in the Indian television industry.

The controversy follows close on the heels of another incident where Kapoor was reportedly removed from the promotional events of his upcoming web series Mistry. According to media reports, the decision was taken after the actor allegedly made sexually inappropriate remarks during a media interaction.

In a now-viral video clip from a Humans of Bombay interview, Kapoor was asked about how body weight affects success in the television industry, especially for women. The interviewer asked if a woman with Kapoor's body type could have achieved similar fame at the time he rose to prominence. Kapoor agreed that such a scenario was rare, but then went on to name Smriti Irani, his co-star from the hit serial Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, as an example.

"If you go back in time... she was my size as a woman, probably more successful than me, it’s just that she left earlier, and that was Smriti Irani,” Kapoor said.

“Smriti, when she started Kyunki Saas and when she ended, she was huge. Her logic was: ‘Now I am playing a character which has taken a 20-year leap’,” he continued.

Kapoor emphasized the drastic change, “You see the first year of Kyunki Saas and the last one — she is as big as I am, so she's fully successful, right or wrong?”

Kapoor justified his remarks by pointing out that Irani’s character underwent several generational leaps throughout the show’s run, evolving from a young wife to an elderly matriarch. According to him, Irani chose to reflect that change physically, which he described as a commitment to authenticity.

“You see the first year of Kyunki Saas and the last one, she’s as big as I am. So she’s fully successful, right or wrong?” Kapoor asked, to which the interviewer responded with 'correct'.

"And I have asked her about it and she said she was playing true to er character, when she started, just a wife who commited to her family, then she became a ,other then she became a...leaps were very common, 8 yeras, so she allowed herself to become bigger bigger, but she never lookedback"

He further added that he had personally asked Irani about her weight gain during the show, to which she had reportedly responded that she was staying true to her character’s progression.

“She allowed herself to become bigger and bigger. But she never looked back,” Kapoor added. “If she had continued, she probably would have been much bigger than me, but now she has joined politics.”

While Kapoor may have intended to draw attention to gender dynamics in the industry, the phrasing of his statements, particularly calling Irani "huge" and repeatedly comparing her size to his own, has been widely criticized, with netizens writing, "Ram Kapoor wants to be cancelled so bad" or "He could’ve made the same statement without bringing Smriti down."