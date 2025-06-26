Sheena Chohan Makes Hindi Film Debut As Avali Jija Bai In 'Sant Tukaram', To Be Released On THIS Date

New Delhi: Actress Sheena Chohan is set to make her Hindi film debut in the upcoming biopic Sant Tukaram, where she plays the lead female role of Avali Jija Bai, the wife of the revered 17th-century saint and poet. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on July 18, and promises to offer a powerful, culturally rich portrayal of a spiritual icon’s life and legacy.

In historical and cultural depictions, Avali is often seen as a grounded, strong-willed woman who challenges and wrestles with her husband’s intense devotion to the divine. The role demanded emotional depth, linguistic preparation, and cultural immersion.

“We aim to inspire today’s generation with the real story of what Saint Tukaram has done for the people,” said Sheena Chohan. “We are telling the original, real message of God Vitthal – about how if you believe from the heart – then anything is possible.”

To embody the character with authenticity, Chohan went the extra mile.

"I wanted to make sure that I brought my director Aditya Om’s vision of Avali Jija bai to life and to bring perfection to the character I hired a Marathi translator, who guided me to read the original 15th-century historical books and texts on my character Avali Jija Bai. To understand the culture and its nature, I spent time with the women in the village where Sant Tukaram and Avali Jija Bai lived. My interactions with these village women, made me understand and fit into the spirit of my character," she said.

Watch the live poster here:

The film also stars acclaimed Marathi actor Subodh Bhave in the titular role of Sant Tukaram. Known as the “biopic king” of Marathi cinema, Bhave praised Chohan’s dedication, “Sheena understands the directors' vision and whether it be an emotional scene or any type of scene - she had performed the role with honesty and full commitment – she’s the one who is always on her toes about how she can contribute to the scenes in a new way and bring in uniqueness to her character. To have a co-actor like Sheena, who is very honest, passionate, and sincere is a different joy and that enjoyment I got while working with her in Sant Tukaram.”

Backed by a powerful supporting cast including Sanjay Mishra, Arun Govil, Shishir Sharma, Hemant Pandey, Ganesh Yadav, Lalit Tiwari, Mukesh Bhatt, and Shiva Suryavanshi (as Mambaji), the film explores the deep social, spiritual, and political landscape of the era. Mukesh Khanna serves as the film’s narrator, providing philosophical and emotional depth.

The soundtrack, crafted by Nikhil Kamath, Ravi Tripathi, and Veeral & Laavan, draws from the Abhanga devotional tradition. It blends classical and folk styles to reflect Tukaram’s transformative journey from inner struggle to spiritual revolution.

Directed by Aditya Om and produced by B. Gautham under Curzon Films, in association with Purushottam Studios, Sant Tukaram is positioned as a pan-Indian cinematic experience, aiming to transcend language and cultural barriers while reigniting interest in India's spiritual heritage.