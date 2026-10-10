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Shefali Bagga surrenders Rs 1.2 crore to ED in Mahadev betting app investigation

Television personality Shefali Bagga has surrendered Rs 1.2 crore to the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the Mahadev illegal betting app money laundering probe, maintaining that her involvement was limited to social media promotions.

Reported ByANI
Published: Oct 10, 2026, 09:52 AM IST|Updated: Oct 10, 2026, 09:52 AM IST
Shefali Bagga surrenders Rs 1.2 crore to ED in Mahadev betting app investigation
Image Credit: @shefalibaggaofficial/Instagram

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