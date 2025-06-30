Shefali Jariwala’s Death: Postmortem Report Likely To Come In One Or Two Days

Mumbai: The Mumbai police are looking into the sudden passing away of actress Shefali Jariwala at the young age of 42 on Friday night.

According to the latest statement, the Amboli police station has so far recorded statements from ten people in the case. The police further stated that the postmortem report is expected to be available within the next one or two days, and the real cause of Shefali's death will be known only once the postmortem report has been received.

As part of the investigation, the police have also inspected the CCTV cameras installed in Shefali's building, but nothing suspicious came out, and nothing has emerged in the investigation so far.

Earlier today, Shefali's husband Parag Tyagi performed his late wife's Ashthi Visarjan at Mumbai's Juhu Beach, the videos of which are doing rounds on social media.

Parag, along with Shefali's father and brother also performed her last rites as per Hindu tradition at Mumbai's Oshiwara Crematorium on Saturday.

After the cremation, Parag requested everyone to pray for his pari. Addressing the media, he said "Please mazak drama mat banaiyega. Main ab sab se request karta hu please meri pari ke liye sab pray kariyega’ (Please avoid any drama and don't indulge in frivoulous things. I request you all to kindly pray for my Pari)."

The 'Bigg Boss 13' contestant left for heavenly abode on the night of June 27 after allegedly suffering a cardiac arrest. However, the exact cause of her death is yet to be determined.

The reports suggest that the Mumbai police received a distress call at around 1 AM on Friday night. Parag also took Shefali to the Cooper Hospital, however, she was declared dead on arrival.

According to a source, Shefali's health declined between 10:00 pm and 11:00 pm on Friday with her body trembling and eventually losing consciousness.