Shefali Jariwala’s Death: What Mumbai Police Said On The Cause Of Her Sudden Demise

New Delhi: In shocking news, actress and model Shefali Jariwala passed away at the age of 42 in the early hours of Saturday. The Mumbai Police has issued a statement on her death, confirming that the cause is yet to be ascertained and that her body has been sent for postmortem.

Although initial reports suggested that the Kaanta Laga actor died of a cardiac arrest, this has not been officially confirmed.

She was reportedly rushed to the hospital by her husband Parag Tyagi and three others. However, she was declared dead upon arrival.

Mumbai Police on Shefali Jariwala's Death

The Mumbai Police stated that the exact cause of death remains unclear.

According to news agency ANI, Mumbai Police sources confirmed her death, saying: "Actress Shefali Jariwala has passed away at the age of 42. Her body was found at her residence in the Andheri area of Mumbai." A police and forensic team arrived at her home for further investigation.

Videos of her husband, Parag Tyagi, exiting the hospital have gone viral online. He appeared devastated, partially covering his face with his hand as he left in a car.

As of now, the family has not issued any official statement regarding the circumstances of her passing.

Her death was also confirmed by the All Indian Cine Workers Association, which mourned the loss of the Bigg Boss 13 fame actress.

"Shefali Jariwala is no longer with us. Gone too soon at just 42 due to a sudden heart attack. It's hard to believe she's gone. May her soul rest in peace, and may God give strength to her family during this heartbreaking time," the association wrote.

Jariwala rose to fame as the ‘Kaanta Laga’ girl after her appearance in the 2002 music video, which became an instant pop culture sensation. She also appeared alongside Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar in the 2004 hit film Mujhse Shaadi Karogi.

Shefali was also a fan favorite in popular reality shows like Bigg Boss 13 (2019) and Nach Baliye (Seasons 5 and 7), where she participated with her husband, actor Parag Tyagi.

Earlier, Shefali had opened up about her battle with epilepsy and often used her platform to raise awareness and inspire others facing similar challenges.

Her untimely passing has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry and left fans in mourning.

She is survived by her husband, Parag Tyagi.