Shefali Jariwala’s Last Rites: Sunidhi Chauhan, Rashami Desai, Husband Parag Tyagi And Others Pay Final Respects

New Delhi: The entertainment world mourns the untimely demise of actor and model Shefali Jariwala, best known for her iconic appearance in the music video Kaanta Laga. She passed away at the age of 42, reportedly due to cardiac arrest.

Following the postmortem at Mumbai’s Cooper Hospital, Shefali’s mortal remains were brought to her residence in Andheri.. The body was placed for close family, friends, and well-wishers to pay their final respects before the last rites.

The funeral procession took place at Oshiwara Crematorium, where an emotional gathering witnessed Shefali’s final journey.

Among those who carried her mortal remains were her husband Parag Tyagi and close friend Hindustani Bhau (Vikas Fhatak), who was also her rakhi brother. Both were visibly grief-stricken as they walked beside her during the rites.

Shefali’s mother, Sunita Jariwala, was seen in tears at the residence, surrounded by loved ones trying to comfort her during the heartbreaking moment.

Several celebrities from the entertainment industry arrived to bid an emotional farewell.

Actresses Mahira Sharma and Aarti Singh, accompanied by Aarti’s husband Dipak Chauhan, were seen breaking down upon seeing Shefali’s mortal remains.

Long-time friend Rashami Desai also attended the last rites, along with singer Sunidhi Chauhan and actress Surbhi Chandna, who arrived with her husband.

Shefali's husband, Parag Tyagi, was seen breaking down while performing the final rituals.

Shefali Jariwala's sudden passing has sent shockwaves through the industry, with many remembering her for her vibrant energy, warm presence, and unforgettable contributions to Indian pop culture.

Shefali Jariwala rose to fame in the early 2000s with her iconic performance in the remix music video Kaanta Laga, earning her the nickname “Kaanta Laga Girl.” Her bold and energetic screen presence made her an instant household name. She later appeared in the hit Bollywood film Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (2004), sharing screen space with Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar. Over the years, she expanded her career into television, participating in popular reality shows such as Nach Baliye and Bigg Boss 13, where she was praised for her candid nature and strong personality.

Shefali is survived by her husband, actor Parag Tyagi, whom she married in 2014 after a long-term relationship. Before her marriage to Parag, she was previously married to Harmeet Singh of the music composer duo Meet Bros.